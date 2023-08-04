Home

Suhana Khan Dumps Chic Beach Vacation Pics in Sexy Tank Top And Jeans, BFF Ananya Panday Reacts

Suhana Khan shared throwback vacay pics of her enjoying the goa beach, sunsets, yummy food with her gurlies. Check her latest post!

Suhana Khan has been treating her fans and followers with multiple photos from her Goa trip. She has been in the spotlight ever since her debut film was announced. The star kid will soon make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies which is set to release on Netflix. She is also quite active on social media and treats fans occasionally with her stunning looks. Recently, the Archies star shared multiple pictures of her chilling with her cousin Alia Chhiba and a friend.

Taking to her social media post, Suhana revealed how her Goa trip has been up to. In the first picture, she shared a candid picture of her looking summer-ready in casuals. Flaunting her toned body in grey tank top and jeans, she looked picture-perfect. Saving herself from the scorching heat, her sunglasses matched the casual attire perfectly. Another picture showed a gorgeous selfie of Suhana at a cafe. She also added snippets from her table and a group photo with her girlies. Sharing them all, Suhana captioned ‘I Love Goa’

Suhana Khan Flaunts Beach Body in Goa Photo Dump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Reacting to the post, Suhana’s bestie Ananya Panday commented asking ”How did u think of this caption super creative.” Suhana replied with a sarcasm and said ”“@ananyapanday It came to me in a dream.” While her other close industry friends, Maheep Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda also reacted. Her cousin, Alia Chibba commented two heart emoticons to her post.

Suhana is gearing up for the release of her debut film. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, she will be seen in Netflix’s The Archies. It also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and the late Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

