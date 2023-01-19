Home

Video Gallery

Suhana Khan Flashes Cute Smile At Paparazzi, Malaika Arora Looks Sensuous In Bodycon Black Dress | Watch Video

Suhana Khan Flashes Cute Smile At Paparazzi, Malaika Arora Looks Sensuous In Bodycon Black Dress | Watch Video

The actor is always on a spree of dropping pictures in stunning attires on her Instagram profile, and her fans often refer to her style diaries for upgrading their own fashion game. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, was seen at the airport today. The actress was all smiles for the shutterbugs. Many other celebs were also spotted around the corner.

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to deck up and ensure that the limelight never leaves her side, to make us drool with her festive looks in sequined six yards of grace, Malaika’s fashion diaries are drool-worthy as well as envy-inducing.