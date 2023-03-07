Suhana Khan Opts For a Casual Look at Airport, Rakhi Sawant Reveals Getting New House In Dubai | Watch Video
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is one of the paparrazi’s favourite starkid in Tinsel Town. Suhana, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with ‘The Archies’, was recently spotted at the Mumbair airport in comfy casuals and without make up look. On the other hand Rakhi Sawant told the paparazzi about her new house in Dubai. She also got emotional while talking about husband Adil Khan Durrani and her late mother.
