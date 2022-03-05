Bollywood star-kids debut: Just like Bollywood celebrities, Bollywood star kids are all set to follow the foot steps of their parents. This year many star kids will be fulfilling their dream of becoming an actor and be on screen. There are a lot of popular star kids who will be making a grand Bollywood debut this year. Some of these are already popular on social media and keep garnering headlines even before their launch. From Suhana Khan to Shanaya Kapoor, here’s a list of all the popular star kids who will be entering into Bollywood to try their luck in acting. Let’s watch this video and know who these star children are.Also Read - Prabhas And Pooja Hegde's Film Radhe Shyam's Trailer Gets Launched, Here's How Actors Interacted With Media - Watch