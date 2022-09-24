Healthy Facts: Benefits of Suji/Semolina: Suji is one of the best healthy grains known to Indians. Suji/Semolina is used in several Indian dishes. Suji/Semolina is an instant source of energy because of its rich carbohydrate content. Suji is a great source of iron, and it is highly recommended for those suffering from low levels of iron or anaemia. Suji/Semolina is best for those suffering from cardiac ailments and hyperlipidaemia because of its zero-cholesterol level. Suji/Semolina is high in protein and fibre, which can make you satiated for longer hours. Suji is rich in selenium, an antioxidant that can prevent oxidation of DNA cells, thus averting the risk of various ailments. Suji, being an excellent source of all vitamins and minerals, makes it a wholesome food.Also Read - Side-Effects of Frozen Food: Reasons Why Readymade Food Can Make Your Body Suffer in The Worst Way Possible

Written by: Keshav Mishra Also Read - Thick Curd: Best Ways to Make Gadhi Dahi| How to Make Thick Curd in Easy Steps at Home