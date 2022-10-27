Sumbul Touqeer khan is a well-known personality on tv, as she played a strong female lead in the serial imlie. In her serial, as her character Imlie, she looks like a simple village girl with simple clothes and hair but in real life, she is a boss babe. Sumbul took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot. The actress donned a shimmer bodycon dress. She has set the temperature soaring in this gorgeous gown. Fans loved the photo shoot and showered love on the actress in the comment section.Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde Slams Karan Johar And Madhuri Dixit, Says 'Karan Sir ko Dance Nahi Aata' - Watch

Written by- Ananya