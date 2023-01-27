Home

Sumeet Vyas And Regina Cassandra Open Up On Newly Released Jabaaz Hidustan Ke And How Different Their Roles Are | EXCLUSIVE

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke: Srijit Mukherji directorial Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke released on Zee5 on January 26. The action thriller features Sumit Vyas, Barun Sobti and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. The series has 8 episodes, each with a runtime of around 35-50 minutes. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life and India.com, actor Sumeet Vyas and Regina Cassandra opened up on their newly released web series, their roles and how they prepared fot the same. Watch exclusive interview,