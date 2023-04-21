Home

Summer Diet Tips: Watermelon To Banana, Best Summer Fruits To Prevent Heatstroke | WATCH VIDEO

Summer Diet Tips: As the summers are here, the scorching heat can affect our health negatively. It can cause heatstroke. Well, Heatstroke is a medical condition caused by overheating of body due to prolonged exposure to high temperature. It occurs if body temperature rises to 104 degrees F or higher. It’s most prevalent in the summer months, especially in tropical countries. There are certain fruits great way to maintain core body temperature and prevent fluid loss. So, here are some best summer fruits that will prevent heatstroke. Watch video.