Summer Health Tips: 5 Foods That Will Keep Your Heart Healthy During Summers – Watch Video

There are certain food items that can help you keep your heart healthy during summers. We have listed these food items in the video. Watch this video.

Summer health tips: The month of March has been witnessing rapid increase in temperature. Due to high temperatures and increased stress on the body, our heart health is compromised. This makes the heart pump more blood and could increase the risk of heart attacks in the summer. This is why people have to take extra care to protect their cardiovascular health. Well there are certain food items that can help you keep your heart healthy during summers. Watch this video.