Sunil Grover opens up on his new web series ‘Sunflower’: Stand-up comedian Sunil Grover had never failed to amaze us with his different roles on the comedy shows ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. His portrayal as Gutthi, Dr.Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi are much appreciated by his viewers. This star-actor has also played various roles in television and Bollywood movies. On June 11th, Sunil Grover is coming up with a web series, ‘Sunflower’, which is a crime-comedy, all set to stream on Zee5. In this interview, Sunil Grover opens up about his upcoming web series Sunflower, what made him to the show and more. Watch video. Also Read - Actress Kirti Kulhari Opens up on 'Four More Shots Please!' Season 3, Personal Life And More| Exclusive

