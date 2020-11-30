The Deol family’s cult classic Apne was a blockbuster. Now, the director Anil Sharma and producer Deepak Mukut bring three generations of Deols i.e. Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol together for its sequel Apne 2. They will be seen together on screen for the first time. The announcement was made on social media by both Sunny and Bobby Deol with a brief motion poster. Also Read - Apne 2 Starring Three Generations Dharmendra Deol, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol Releases on Diwali 2021