By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Sunny Leone Snapped With Family At Vikram Bhatt’s Daughter’s Wedding Reception, Actress Looks Stunning In a Blue Ethnic Outfit
Sunny Leone and her husband looked adorable in matching blue desi outfits. The adorable couple walked in full swag with their cute kids.
Sunny Leone spotted: Sunny Leone and her family arrived at the wedding reception of Vikram Bhatt’s daughter’s wedding reception in style. The actress and her husband looked adorable in matching blue desi outfits. The adorable couple walked in full swag with their cute kids. Watch video.
Also Read:
- Uorfi Javed Masks Her Face Up In a Bold Peach Colored Co-Ord Set - Watch Video
- Ira Trivedi Mehndi Ceremony: Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao And Patralekha Glam Up The Mehndi Function | WATCH
- Sunny Leone Bikini Looks: Times When Ek Paheli Leela Actress Stunned Fans With Her Bold Bikini Avatars - Watch Video