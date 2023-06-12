ZEE Sites

Sunny Leone Snapped With Family At Vikram Bhatt’s Daughter’s Wedding Reception, Actress Looks Stunning In a Blue Ethnic Outfit

Sunny Leone and her husband looked adorable in matching blue desi outfits. The adorable couple walked in full swag with their cute kids.

Published: June 12, 2023 9:05 AM IST

By Video Desk

Sunny Leone spotted: Sunny Leone and her family arrived at the wedding reception  of Vikram Bhatt’s daughter’s wedding reception in style. The actress and her husband looked adorable in matching blue desi outfits. The adorable couple walked in full swag with their cute kids. Watch video.

