Sunny Leone: The gorgeous and talented actress Sunny Leone was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport departure. The actress was wearing a cute beige polka dot short dress that she paired with a white handbag and matching flats. She was seen interacting with the paparazzi in a very humble manner. Her fans are praising her for the simplicity and way she carries herself. Checkout viral video here.Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor Raises Temperature In A Satin Backless Dress, Checkout Her Top Sizzling Pictures - Watch