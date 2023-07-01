Top Trending Videos

Sunny Leone Turns Heads With Her Glamorous Airport Appearance! Watch Video

The actress was recently Papped at the airport and caught everyone’s attention with her funky and glamourous look in ripped jeans and multi coloured jacked. The diva happily posed for the Paps before the airport in her car. 

Published: July 1, 2023 1:06 PM IST

By Video Desk

