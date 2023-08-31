Home

Super Blue Moon: Tourists Relish The Sight Of Super Blue Moon In Front Of Taj Mahal – Watch Video

The blue moon is a phenomenon in which the full moon appears twice in a month. The name should not be taken at face value with respect to its appearance because the moon does not appear blue in colour.

Super Blue Moon: Tourists from different places gathered at the Taj Mahal in Agra in order to get a look at the super blue moon which is a rare sight to see. The blue moon is a phenomenon in which the full moon appears twice in a month. The name should not be taken at face value with respect to its appearance because the moon does not appear blue in colour. Rather it is called so because of the appearance of the full moon twice a month.

