Super Twin Tower Demolition : India's tallest building Noida Twin Tower will be demolished to the ground on 28th of August, Sunday. Around 3,700 kilos of explosives will be used to destroy the 40-storey-Twin towers. Twin towers are even taller than Qutub Minar. They will become India's tallest structure to be demolished on August 28th. Well, let us tell you that Twin towers will be demolished because of serious violations of building codes. The Noida authority and Supertech had engaged in 'Nefarious complicity', according to Supreme Court. Watch this ground report wherein we have explained in detail that why these towers will be demolished, which company will demolish it, arrangements for the people, technology used, who will do it and what will be the aftermaths of Twin tower demolition. Watch video.