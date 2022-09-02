Super Typhoon Explained: In the past many massive storms like cyclone Phani, Nilam, Amphan and more such heavy tropical cyclones have hit India and now in a latest news, a new storm is brewing That too a big one, but this time, not in India. Reportedly, a new Typhoon Hinnamnor is currently whirling across the East China Sea and is expected to threaten countries like Japan, china and Phillipines. The typhoon will be the strongest one in 2022, according to the Japan meteorological agency. Through this video we will tell you what super typhoon Hinnamnor is, how speed is it traveling and it’s impact. Watch video.Also Read - News Highlights: Anganwadi Workers Stage Protest Outside AAP MLA Atishi's Residence In Delhi