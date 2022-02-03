Superhero: MS Dhoni Becomes Superhero In A Graphic Novel ‘Atharva’; Must Watch:
A motion poster of the upcoming novel, ‘Atharva: The Origin is released’ released on 2nd February . The motion graphic poster was released by Virzu Studios and Midas Deals pvt. Ltd. The poster surprised everyone as Indian cricketer MS Dhoni was seen on it as a Superhero. MS Dhoni plays a warrior and a superhero in this graphic novel.Also Read - EV: India's Largest EV Station Opens in Gurugram, Charges Up To 100 Electric Cars; Must Watch Also Read - Viral Video: A Tiger In Tamil Nadu Takes A Walk On The National Highway, Netizens Are Thrilled; Must Watch Also Read - Budget 2022: What Are Startups Expecting From Budget 2022?; Must Watch