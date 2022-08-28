The Noida twin towers will be demolished today at 2:30. Around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies near the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida have been evacuated ahead of the demolition. And Close to 500 police and traffic personnel have been deployed around the towers. Amid all the chaos, the neighbours of the twin tower residents have come out to help the residents. They have arranged the temporary shelter and food for them. Watch video.