Supertech twin towers demolish live updates: The Supertech twin towers have been demolished into pieces within seconds. The 100 meter buildings are no longer standing in it’s place. According to the demolition firm Edifice Engineering, over 3,500 kg of explosives were used to bring down the twin towers. The live videos of demolition shows the entire area engulfed into massive dust and smoke resulting to a lot of pollution. In an advisory issued for public Saturday evening, the Noida Authority asked people, especially children, elderly and patients, living in nearby areas to wear face masks as a precautionary measure. The demolition has indeed caused a lot of pollution. Watch video.

