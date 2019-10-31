Approximately 17.9 million people die every year worldwide due to cardiovascular problems, says WHO. According to this international organization, 31 per cent of global deaths are due to some form of a heart ailment. The data is concerning and suggests that proper measures need to be taken to avoid its onset and ensure its timely diagnosis, and treatment. To make your heart stronger, you can do supported shoulderstand exercise every day. It conditions the heart and your entire cardiovascular system. It also calms your brain and relieves stress, a known cause behind most of the heart ailments. Moreover, a supported shoulderstand can help you get rid of depression and its regular practice can strengthen your shoulders, arms, and back. Watch this video to know how to perform a supported shoulderstand to exercise.