A video of Imran Khan and Shahbaz Sharif Supporters have gone viral on Internet. Right now, the situation of Pakistan is very unstable. Recently former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was replaced by Shehbaz Sharif. In this video members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) can be seen yelling and insulting each other. In this video people were throwing food and chair at each other. Some of them were punched and slapped as well. This event took place at a private iftar party. This party also had few members of the parliament. This video was shared on Twitter. This video has more than 162k views. Netizens are shocked after watching such behaviour during iftar.