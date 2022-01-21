Supreme Court Judgement Latest News:
The Supreme Court on Thursday made a historic judgement – a bench of justices S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari said in a 51-page judgment. The judgement said that the daughters of a male Hindu dying without a will would be entitled to inherit self-acquired and other properties obtained in the partition by the father. To know in-depth about the supreme court's judgement, watch full video.