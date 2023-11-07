Home

Supreme Court slams Kejriwal govt on Air Pollution, demands action

Air quality in several North-Indian states has taken a nosedive with a significant increase in air pollution. Reports of an increase in stubble-burning incidents can be held responsible for the deteriorating air quality. The Supreme Court has observed that there can’t be a political battle at a time when people gasp for air. The Supreme Court has ordered the Punjab Government to “stop stubble burning”.