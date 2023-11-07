By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Supreme Court slams Kejriwal govt on Air Pollution, demands action
Air quality in several North-Indian states has taken a nosedive with a significant increase in air pollution. Reports of an increase in stubble-burning incidents can be held responsible for the deteriorating air quality. The Supreme Court has observed that there can’t be a political battle at a time when people gasp for air. The Supreme Court has ordered the Punjab Government to “stop stubble burning”.