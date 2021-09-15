Exclusive Interview: Surbhi Jyoti is quite a popular face of the television industry. Qubool hai, fame in an exclusive conversation opened up on her character Sonam Gupta, why she said yes to this, things she did for the character, and more. The actress also confirmed that it would take some time before the new season of Qubool Hai would go on floors. Watch the video to know more.Also Read - Met Gala: From Kendall Jenner In La Perla to Rihanna In Guo Pei, Most Controversial Outfits at Met Gala

Also Read - Exclusive! Kunal Kapoor on Historical Fiction, The Empire Vs The Game Of Thrones| Watch Video