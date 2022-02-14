Published: February 14, 2022 5:02 PM IST

High Profile Players Who Went Unsold In IPL Auction 2022 : The two-day Mega IPL Auction finally ended on Sunday after the teams chose their favorite players for the 15th season of IPL The auction witnessed some intense biddings. Ishan Kishan became one of the most expensive buy of IPL Auction 2022 as Mumbai Indians bought him for INR 15.25 crores. A total of 204 players were sold to 10 franchises and a combined sum of INR 551.7 were spent by franchises to assemble their respective teams. However, a total of 76 players remain unsold at the auction among which 22 were some of the high profile players. From Suresh Raina to Shakib Al Hasan, here’s a list of big names that went unsold in the Mega IPL Auction. Watch video.Also Read - Mega IPL Auction 2022: 5 India Under 19 Cricketers That Can Attract High Bids In IPL; Must Watch

