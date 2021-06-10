Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: It’s been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and left a huge void in the hearts of those who loved him and worked with him. India.com spoke to Tahir Raj Bhasin, his co-star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, who told us that Sushant was bigger than any movie or any role he did. Tahir says there was so much more about Sushant than being an actor and that’s what defines his greatness. In this heartfelt conversation, Tahir recalls the time he got to know about Sushant passing away, and he urges everyone to remember him for the man that he was and for the things that he dearly invested himself in – sports, education, science, music, and the movies. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Would Break Into Shah Rukh Mode in a Snap: Tahir Raj Bhasin | Exclusive

At one point, Tahir says that there’s no way to dignify the ‘tamasha‘ that followed after Sushant’s death and while he never spoke out in this one year, he feels this is the time to celebrate his legacy and remember him as a hugely intelligent artiste. Tahir also shares some interesting anecdotes from the sets of Chhichhore and how ‘secure’ Sushant was with his acting and his choices in life and films. Watch this heartfelt conversation as we celebrate Sushant for his work, and more in our series #RememberingSushant on his first death anniversary. Also Read - Kriti Sanon Misses Sushant Singh Rajput: 'My Raabta Was Meant to be'