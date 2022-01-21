Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput indeed made a mark in Bollywood industry in a very less time with his versatile acting talent. The untimely demise on 14th of June left all of us in extreme shock. He was not just an excellent actor but was a very humble person too who was known for his good deeds and charming aura. On the occasion of birth anniversary of the Kedarnath actor, we are going to tell you about the top 5 films of Sushant that you definitely need to give a watch. Watch full list.Also Read - Rubina Dilaik's Killer Avatars At Sets Of Khatron Ke Khiladi Will Make Your Jaws Drop, Take A Look