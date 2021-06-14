Sushant Singh Rajput, First Death Anniversary Complete Life Story: It was on June 14th 2020, that India lost its most talented and versatile actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput, an engineering student who found his passion for acting, started from television and had come long way to giving super hits in Bollywood. Sushant in no time had won millions of hearts and was an inspiration to many aspiring actors out there. Though he is not with us anymore, he will remain in our hearts forever. Remembering Sushant on his first death anniversary, we will tell you about his complete life story. Watch Video. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Legacy is Exponentially Increasing as Fans Pay Emotional Tribute; 'We Miss You' Trends

Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Anniversary: Government Plans National Award Named After SSR

Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Organises Special Puja on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary | Viral Video