Sushmita Sen news: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is once again in limelight. The actress is all set to play transgender activist Shree Gauri Sawant in her next project Taali. Taali is a six series episode directed by Marathi filmmaker Ravi Jadhav. On Thursday, Sushmita took to her Instagram and shared her first look as Gauri, as she posed in a saree with a big, red bindi on her forehead. She could be seen clapping her hand as per the title of the film. Well, this new look of Sushmita as a transgender has indeed won the hearts of her fans and they are eagerly waiting for the release of the film to see their favorite actress playing such a strong character. In past, Sushmita has managed to charm the audience with her versatile performances on screen and has included herself in the list of A list Actresses So let’s take a look at Sushmita Sen’s some of the most notable and outstanding performances that left everyone speechless.

