Swara Bhaskar Pregnancy: Raanjhanaa Actress Flaunts Her Baby Bump, Fans Love Her Pregnancy Glow – Watch Video

The actress is seen dancing in happiness and joy. In this video, Swara's pregnancy glow is visible. Watch video.

Published: July 23, 2023 5:21 PM IST

By Video Desk

Swara Bhaskar baby bump: Actress Swara Bhaskar is enjoying her pregnancy phase these days. Now a new video of the actress is doing rounds on the internet. In this video, Swara is seen flaunting baby bump. The actress is seen dancing in happiness and joy. In this video, Swara’s pregnancy glow is visible. Watch video.

