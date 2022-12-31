Top Recommended Stories
Year Ender 2022: From India To Englnd… Which Team is Where In Latest ICC’s Team Rankings For T20I Formate- Watch Video
The year 2022 has been a particularly exciting one for T20 international cricket, with several record-breaking performances taking place.
Sports: The year 2022 has been very important in terms of T20 international cricket. The year 2022 has been a particularly exciting one for T20 international cricket, with several record-breaking performances taking place. Despite the humongous defeat team India endured in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup against England, the side remains No.1 in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I Team Rankings. Watch the video to find out which team ranked where.
Written By: Piyush Kumar
