T20 World Cup Video:
The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in Australia in October-November. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma has been named the captain of the team and KL Rahul the vice-captain. In this video we have shared details of ICC T20 World Cup team India’s squad and match schedule.T20 World Cup 2022: Team India’s squad
Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh
Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.
T20 World Cup – Team India Schedule
23 October – India vs Pakistan
Oct 27 – Ind vs TBD
Oct 30 – India vs South Africa
2 Nov – Ind vs Bangladesh
6 Nov – Ind vs TBD
9 and 10 Nov – Semi Final
9 and 10 Nov – Semi Final

13 Nov – Final