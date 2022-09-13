The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in Australia in October-November. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma has been named the captain of the team and KL Rahul the vice-captain. In this video we have shared details of ICC T20 World Cup team India’s squad and match schedule.Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep SinghStandby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

T20 World Cup – Team India Schedule

23 October – India vs Pakistan

Oct 27 – Ind vs TBD

Oct 30 – India vs South Africa

2 Nov – Ind vs Bangladesh

6 Nov – Ind vs TBD

9 and 10 Nov – Semi Final

13 Nov – Final