Following the defeat against Pakistan, India now takes on New Zealand in their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The IND vs NZ takes place at the Dubai International Stadium on October 31. After loss against Pakistan, which was India’s first against the traditional rivals at World Cups, the Virat Kohli-led will be looking to open their winning account in the ongoing T20 World Cup. (nd vs nz t20 playing 11) Meanwhile, take a look how team India’s likely playing XI for New Zealand match (ind vs nz t20).

India's Predicted XI vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja/Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand Predicted XI vs India: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(wk), Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell/Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult