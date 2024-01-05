Home

Video Gallery

T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan Date & Schedule- All you need to know

T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan Date & Schedule- All you need to know

With less than six months to go for the much-awaited T20 World Cup, the excitement is palpable. The squads are ...

With less than six months to go for the much-awaited T20 World Cup, the excitement is palpable. The squads are yet to be announced and players are fighting for spots. Without a doubt, Team India would start as one of the favourites for the marquee event. The schedule is also yet to be announced, but reports suggest that the blockbuster India versus Pakistan game is set to take place on June 9. As per a report on Sports Tak, India are likely to start their campaign against Ireland on June 5.

Trending Now

India’s Likely Schedule at the 2024 T20 World Cup

You may like to read

India vs Ireland on June 5th.

India vs Pakistan on June 9th.

India vs USA on June 12th.

India vs Canada on June 15th.

The tournament will take place in West Indies and the USA.

#indvspak #t20worldcup #rohitsharma

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/