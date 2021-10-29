Team India is scheduled to play against New Zealand on Sunday (Oct 31) in their second match of the T20 World Cup after both teams suffered a loss to Pakistan in their respective opening matches. In the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, Pakistan have emerged as the strongest team in group 2. On the other hand, India and New Zealand are both yet to open their accounts. Both these teams have played one match each so far and lost – both of course to Pakistan. And this makes their clash against each other, which incidentally will be the next match for both these teams, a potential do or die affair. Watch video to find out why it is important for Kohli and team to win this match and how Team India can reach the T20 semi-finals.