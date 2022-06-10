Rishabh Pant fitness: Star wicket keeper and batsman Rishabh Pant made his debut as Indian captain on Thursday for India Vs South Africa series. The match took place on 9th of June at Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi. However, the team faced a seven-wicket loss against South Africa in the first T20I of the five match series. Rishabh got this opportunity as KL Rahul was out due to an injury. Well, let us tell you that apart from being a great wicket keeper, Rishabh Pant is an avid fitness enthusiast too. The young athlete keeps posting his intense workout videos and posts on social media. Let’s take a look at his fitness and workout routine in this video.Also Read - IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant Should Have Used Yuzvendra Chahal's Full Quota of Overs Reckons Zaheer Khan