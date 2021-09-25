Rashmi Rocket: The trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer and Akash Khurana directorial Rashmi Rocket is finally out. In the movie, Taapsee Pannu is playing the role of Rashmi, an aspiring sprinter who doesn’t want to become an international athlete. The trailer of the film has been seen as a surprise ever since its launch, the movie will premiere on 15 October 2021 on Zee5.Also Read - Rashmi Rocket Trailer: Taapsee Pannu as Rashmi Fights Against System For Dignity