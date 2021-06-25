Actor Ganshyam Nayak is undergoing Chemotherapy sessions: Ganshyam Nayak, a veteran Hindi and Gujrati film actor is popularly known for playing the role of ‘Nattu Kaka’ in Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma on SAB TV. The actor has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment since last year. He recently spoke to a leaing portal where he said that he is currently under Chemotherapy sessions. However, his illness has not deterred him from shooting as he also shared how he got back to sets and enjoyed the special shoot of Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma. Watch video to know more. Also Read - Gangs Of Wasseypur Fame, Richa Chadha Gives Interesting Insights On Fukrey 3, Inside Edge 3, Personal Life & More | Watch Interview