Indian Minorities Foundation in London organised 'Namaste London: Resurgence of a New India' to celebrate achievements of India under the ...

Published: December 15, 2023 11:45 AM IST

By Video Desk

Indian Minorities Foundation in London organised ‘Namaste London: Resurgence of a New India’ to celebrate achievements of India under the leadership of PM Modi. The event not only acknowledged India’s progress but also honoured significant contributions of Indian Diaspora to both their host and home countries.

