Tamannaah Bhatia And Arijit Singh To Perform In IPL Opening Ceremony; Know All About It

The much-awaited TATA IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony promises to be a grand spectacle, with some of the biggest names in Bollywood slated to perform at the event. Singing sensation Arijit Singh will perform at the event. The social media pages of IPL announced that Arijit will enthrall the spectators with his soothing voice at the opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

