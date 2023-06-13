ZEE Sites

Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Hot In Black Leather Pants And a White Crop Top – Watch Video

Tamannaah Bhatia was snapped in the city. The actress donned a stunning black leather jacket. She paired it with a hot white crop top. She looked extremely hot in the outfit. 

Published: June 13, 2023 9:56 AM IST

By Video Desk

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her sartorial fashion choices. And once again the diva has proved to be one of the most fashionable actresses in Bollywood. Tamannaah Bhatia was snapped in the city. The actress donned a stunning black leather jacket. She paired it with a hot white crop top. She looked extremely hot in the outfit.

