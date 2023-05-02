Home

“Tamil Cinema Is Moving Towards Golden Age…” Kamal Haasan Hails Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’

Kamal Haasan: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan who lent his voice to Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2’s narration on May 01 heaped praises on the ace filmmaker and cast of the film. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Hassan talked about his friendship with Mani Ratnam and praised his film.He said, “I am an artist, film producer, director and all of that. Secondly, my first proclaimed identity is that I am a cinema fan. And I am a Tamilian. So, I am so proud that the technical expertise and unique talent of Tamil are now for everyone and the world to see. And altogether, I am not talking just about the stars incorporated or played for the story and I think the credit goes to Mani Ratnam. Mani Ratnam takes a lot of valour to do a film of this size like a production. Watch video to know what more he said.