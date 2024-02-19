Home

Tamil Nadu Budget 2024: Key Highlights for Education, Employment & Infrastructure

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister presented the budget for 2024-25 in the state Assembly on Monday. He outlined a 7-point objective terming ...

He outlined a 7-point objective terming it the ‘seven grand Tamil dream’, which includes social justice, welfare of the marginalised, women’s welfare, and making Tamil youth global achievers.

He said that the state has made very significant progress in poverty reduction through its welfare schemes. The NITI Aayog has said that people below poverty line in Tamil Nadu was only about 2.2 per cent, he added.

Let me give you the key highlights of this budget

Knowledge based economy, equality focused on welfare of women, sustainable future, Tamil culture among other goals

Rs 5 crore allocated in TN Budget for archaeological excavations in 8 places including areas in states like Kerala with Tamil links

The Finance Minister also made a slew of announcements:

“Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam,” a housing scheme in hwich 8 lakh concrete houses will be constructed in rural areas across the state to make it ‘hut-free’ by 2030

Rs 300 crore for civic amenities including roads for areas nearby city corporations

Rs 1,500 crore for Adyar river restoration initiative

Rs 1,000 crore for development of rural roads

Rs 1,000 crore North Chennai Development scheme

Rs 13,720 crore allocated for Kalaignar Women Rights Scheme, the Rs 1,000 per month assistance plan for women

10,000 new women SHGs, credit linkages, outlines Rs 35,000 crore allocation

Rs 1,000 crore allocated for school infrastructure development under Prof Anbazhagan schools development plan

The college education expenses of third gender persons will be fully borne by govt

New hostels for working women, allots Rs 26 crore

Coaching plan for 1,000 aspirants for SSC, railway and bank exams in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai

