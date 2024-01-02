By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Tamil Nadu decked up to welcome PM Modi
As new year embarks, Tamil Nadu is all decked up to welcome PM Modi on January 02. While BJP banners adorned the roads, solid arrangements have been made in TN’s Trichy ahead of his South India visit. Security has also been beefed up in the area in conjunction to his grand welcome.