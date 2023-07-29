Home

Video Gallery

Tamil Nadu Godown Explosion: Massive Explosion At a Firecracker Factory in Tamil Nadu Kills 8, Rescue Operations Are Underway – Watch Video

Tamil Nadu Godown Explosion: Massive Explosion At a Firecracker Factory in Tamil Nadu Kills 8, Rescue Operations Are Underway – Watch Video

According to authorities, 5 more people are said to be trapped in the go down with the fire and rescue services jointly conducting an operation with the district police.

Tamil Nadu Godown Explosion: A deadly explosion took place on July 29th at a fire cracker storage godown in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district. Reportedly, 8 people have been killed in the explosion and 10 others are injured. According to authorities, 5 more people are said to be trapped in the go down with the fire and rescue services jointly conducting an operation with the district police. Krishnagiri police officers confirmed to the media that rescue operations are underway and the identities of the victim’s are yet to be ascertained

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.