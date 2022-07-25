If you live in Chennai or you are visiting the city then do visit the places that we have shared in the video. From beaches, monuments, wildlife to historic sites these destinations within 200kms around Chennai are a must visit.It is located at distance of 170 km from Chennai, Puducherry is one of the most popular tourist destinations you must visit if you are looking to experience beaches. In fact the city has a Portuguese vibe, so if you want have a relaxing time, then Puducherry is for you.It is located at distance of 38 km from Chennai. Also known as Vandalur Zoo, it is one of the finest zoos in India, established in 1855. Spread over an area of 602 hectares (1,490 acres), the zoo houses over 2500 species of flora and fauna.Mahabalipuram is one of the must-visit weekend getaways from Chennai for one day trip. About 57 km from Chennai, it is one of the UNESCO heritage sites in Tamil Nadu famous for its Shore Temple built in 7th century. The city is also known for its historical monuments, sculptures, scenic beauty, culture and tradition.Situated on the banks of the Palar River, Vellore is one of the oldest cities of South India, and among the popular places of heritage in Tamil Nadu. It is located at a distance of 142 km from Chennai known for its historic and religious attractions like the Vellore Fort, the French Bungalow, Science Park.