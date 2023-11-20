Top Trending Videos

Tamil Nadu: Varathamanathi dam overflows near Palani in Dindigul

The Varathamanathi dam in Tamil Nadu overflowed near Palani on November 20 after reaching its full capacity. Due to ...

Updated: November 20, 2023 3:59 PM IST

By Video Desk

The Varathamanathi dam in Tamil Nadu overflowed near Palani on November 20 after reaching its full capacity. Due to continuous rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam, the water flow increased and the dam reached its maximum level of 66.47 feet.

