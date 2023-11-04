By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Tanks firing, soldiers on the move, Israeli army releases footage of troops inside Gaza
The IDF on Thursday released footage from a dramatic gun battle with Hamas operatives in the Gaza Strip. Ground forces and tanks clashed with Hamas terror cells in northern Gaza killing numerous gunmen in intense and chaotic fighting that raged for over three hours. The IDF said troops had taken part in “prolonged battles” against Hamas terrorists who fired missiles, set off explosive devices and hurled grenades at the forces.