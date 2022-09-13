Television actor Sachin Shroff has replaced Shailesh Lodha in “Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasmah”. After much speculation owing to Shailesh’s exit, producer Asit Modi revealed that Shroff has stepped in Lodha’s shoes. Shailesh Shroff has earlier worked in popular shows like Balika Vadhu, Gum hai Kissi Ke Pyaar Mein, and Tumhari Pakhi among others. Prior to Sachin, Shailesh Lodha used to play Tarak Mehta in the show since the beginning. Reportedly Shailesh Lodha said that his dates were not properly used while shooting the show. The actor wanted to explore other opportunities as well.

